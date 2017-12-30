Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Group

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday. The firm presently has a $63.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $58.00. Jefferies Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.70% from the company’s previous close.

RRGB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.50 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.45.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) opened at $56.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $725.71, a P/E ratio of 59.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $45.20 and a one year high of $74.11.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.44 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Carin Stutz bought 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.15 per share, for a total transaction of $35,142.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.8% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.4% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 7,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Numeric Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 13.2% in the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants in North America and focuses on serving selection of gourmet burgers. The Company’s menu features a line of gourmet burgers, which it makes from ground beef, as well as its line of Red’s Tavern Double Burgers and its Red Robin’s line of half-pound Angus beef burgers with various toppings.

