Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc (V)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 623,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,289 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $65,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 57,779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,419,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. iAB Financial Bank grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. iAB Financial Bank now owns 56,963 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 27,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in shares of Visa by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its position in shares of Visa by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 14,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) opened at $114.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $77.93 and a 12 month high of $114.92. The company has a market cap of $258,390.00, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 31.80%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

In other Visa news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $240,545.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,005.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 49,702 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total transaction of $5,649,129.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,661,119.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,597,262. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $126.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday. Vetr downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.74 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.99.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc (Visa) is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information among the participants.

