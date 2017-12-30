Randall J. Garutti Sells 11,000 Shares of Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) Stock

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total value of $491,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,339.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE SHAK) opened at $43.20 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $46.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,590.00 and a PE ratio of 69.68.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHAK shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Cowen upped their price target on Shake Shack from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.76.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 1,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc operates roadside burger stands. The Company serves an American menu of burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, shakes, beer and wine, among others. The Company’s signature items are its all-natural, hormone and antibiotic-free burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes and frozen custard.

