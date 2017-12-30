Rambus (RMBS) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

RMBS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Loop Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Rambus from $15.30 to $15.90 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rambus from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rambus has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.98.

Shares of Rambus (RMBS) traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $14.22. The company had a trading volume of 707,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Rambus has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,560.00, a PE ratio of 158.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.74.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Rambus will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ellis Thomas Fisher sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $87,865.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Laura Stark sold 3,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $41,891.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,646 shares of company stock valued at $591,175. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,908,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,245,000 after purchasing an additional 832,386 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,803,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,774,000 after purchasing an additional 329,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,036,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,714,000 after purchasing an additional 188,666 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1,423.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 199,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 186,612 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,084,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,256,000 after purchasing an additional 119,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc (Rambus) produces hardware and software technologies. The Company’s segments include Memory and Interface Division (MID), which focuses the design, development, manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions that is related to memory and interfaces; Rambus Security Division (RSD), which focuses on the design, development and licensing of technologies for chip and system security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing and mobile payments; Emerging Solutions Division (ESD), which encompasses its long-term research and development efforts in the area of emerging technologies, and Rambus Lighting Division (RLD), which focuses on the design, development and licensing of technologies for lighting.

