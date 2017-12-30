Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 724,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,099 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.89% of Ralph Lauren worth $63,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RL. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 16,483 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 176,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,586,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 174,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,872,000 after buying an additional 10,180 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 973.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,410,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,553,000 after buying an additional 1,279,221 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) opened at $103.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,339.63, a PE ratio of 106.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.66. Ralph Lauren Corp has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $105.52.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 206.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.14 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.66.

In other Ralph Lauren news, insider Valerie Hermann sold 2,400 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $218,928.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,254.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation is engaged in the design, marketing and distribution of lifestyle products, including apparel, accessories, home furnishings and other licensed product categories. The Company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail and Licensing. Wholesale business consists of sales made to department stores and specialty stores around the world.

