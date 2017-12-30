QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Holdings Trimmed by Bp Plc

Bp Plc reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 43,000 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Matthew S. Grob sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $1,208,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $59,886.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,638.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,989 shares of company stock valued at $1,868,744 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.02.

Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) opened at $64.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of $94,380.00, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.39. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $48.92 and a one year high of $69.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 138.18%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

