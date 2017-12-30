Qatar Investment Fund plc (LON:QIF) declared a dividend on Friday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Qatar Investment Fund (LON QIF) opened at GBX 0.87 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.99 and a PE ratio of -12.39. Qatar Investment Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.11 ($0.01).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/qatar-investment-fund-plc-qif-to-issue-dividend-of-0-03.html.

About Qatar Investment Fund

Qatar Investment Fund plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to capture, principally through the medium of the Qatar Exchange, the opportunities for growth offered by the expanding Qatari economy by investing in listed companies or companies soon to be listed.

Receive News & Ratings for Qatar Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qatar Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.