Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 8,743 Shares of NorthWestern Corporation (NWE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of NorthWestern worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWE. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $232,970.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) opened at $59.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.42. NorthWestern Corporation has a 52 week low of $55.65 and a 52 week high of $64.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,896.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.37.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $309.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. NorthWestern’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Corporation will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.44%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 8,743 Shares of NorthWestern Corporation (NWE)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/public-employees-retirement-system-of-ohio-purchases-8743-shares-of-northwestern-corporation-nwe.html.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as North-Western Energy, provides electricity and natural gas. The Company’s segments are Electric operations, Natural gas operations and All other. As of December 31, 2016, the Company provided electricity and natural gas to approximately 709,600 customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.