Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $3.24 Million Position in CoreSite Realty Corp (COR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 91.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,815 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.08% of CoreSite Realty worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 74.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 13,859 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the second quarter valued at about $700,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the second quarter valued at about $615,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 11.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE COR) opened at $113.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3,913.80, a PE ratio of 61.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $78.78 and a 12-month high of $120.85.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.64). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $123.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 195.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. William Blair began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.55.

In related news, SVP Derek Mccandless sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $546,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,363.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $875,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,781,697.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (CoreSite) is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company, through its controlling interest in CoreSite, L.P., is engaged in the business of ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of data centers across a range of markets in the United States, including the Northern Virginia, New York and San Francisco Bay areas, Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston, Miami and Denver.

