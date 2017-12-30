Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Position in Korn/Ferry International (KFY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.14% of Korn/Ferry International worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,678,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,492,000 after purchasing an additional 102,976 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,975,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,877,000 after purchasing an additional 37,073 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,941,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,713,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,184,000 after acquiring an additional 143,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,372,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,401,000 after acquiring an additional 24,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn/Ferry International alerts:

In other Korn/Ferry International news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $2,001,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,700 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry Leamon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $320,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,801,960 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Korn/Ferry International ( NYSE KFY ) opened at $41.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,362.80, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.35. Korn/Ferry International has a 52 week low of $27.47 and a 52 week high of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $443.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.09 million. Korn/Ferry International had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Korn/Ferry International will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Korn/Ferry International’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KFY shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Korn/Ferry International in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Korn/Ferry International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/public-employees-retirement-system-of-ohio-boosts-position-in-kornferry-international-kfy.html.

Korn/Ferry International Profile

Korn/Ferry International (Korn Ferry) is a people and organizational advisory company. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in the provision of talent management solutions, including executive search on a retained basis, recruitment for non-executive professionals, recruitment process outsourcing, and leadership and talent consulting services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn/Ferry International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn/Ferry International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.