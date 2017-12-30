PTC (PTC) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PTC. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price target on shares of PTC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $60.77. 607,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. PTC has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $67.12. The stock has a market cap of $7,111.51, a PE ratio of 1,215.64 and a beta of 1.33.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). PTC had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $306.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that PTC will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

PTC announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Anthony Dibona sold 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $317,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $1,614,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,924 shares of company stock worth $3,627,304. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 579,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,958,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of PTC by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 18,489 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of PTC by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 130,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after buying an additional 18,666 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of PTC by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 54,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of PTC by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc is a global computer software and services company. The Company offers a portfolio of computer-aided design (CAD) modeling, product lifecycle management (PLM) and service lifecycle management (SLM) solutions for manufacturers to create, operate, and service products. It offers a suite of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that enables its customers to connect, manage and analyze data, and create applications.

