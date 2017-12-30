Proto Labs (PRLB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Proto Labs, Inc. is an online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. It produces CNC machined and injection molded plastic parts. Proto Labs targets their services to product developers who use three-dimensional computer-aided design to develop products across a diverse range of end-markets. The Company has locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, France, and Spain. Proto Labs, Inc. is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota. “

PRLB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Proto Labs from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Craig Hallum set a $92.00 target price on shares of Proto Labs and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a hold rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.25.

Proto Labs ( PRLB ) opened at $103.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,716.54, a PE ratio of 58.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.06. Proto Labs has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $109.10.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Proto Labs had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Proto Labs news, VP John B. Tumelty sold 13,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $1,248,100.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $135,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,396.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,726. Insiders own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Proto Labs by 25.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Proto Labs by 0.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Proto Labs by 20.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 41,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Proto Labs by 44.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,504,000 after acquiring an additional 152,637 shares during the period.

Proto Labs, Inc is an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of on-demand three dimensional (3D) printed, computer numerical control (CNC) machined and injection-molded custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. The Company’s geographic segments include the United States, Europe and Japan.

