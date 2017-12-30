Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lowered its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.5% of Eastern Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $21,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Thomaspartners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 2,483,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,148,000 after buying an additional 224,714 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $126,275,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.98, for a total value of $265,550.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Fernando Posada sold 4,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.80, for a total transaction of $438,044.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,524.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,575 shares of company stock worth $1,927,095. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Vetr lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.38 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.23 price target (down previously from $99.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE PG) opened at $91.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $233,653.83, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $83.24 and a fifty-two week high of $94.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 20.35%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

