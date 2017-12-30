Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Verint Systems (VRNT) Stock Price

News coverage about Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) has trended positive recently, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Verint Systems earned a daily sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.7811498280107 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Verint Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $41.85. The company had a trading volume of 521,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,942. The company has a market cap of $2,672.43, a P/E ratio of -167.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.67. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $34.95 and a 52-week high of $44.70.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Verint Systems (VRNT) Stock Price” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-verint-systems-vrnt-stock-price.html.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.01 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. equities analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc offers Actionable Intelligence solutions. The Company delivers its Actionable Intelligence solutions through two operating segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. It is a provider of customer engagement software and services that can be deployed on-premises or in the cloud.

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.