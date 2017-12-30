Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Torchlight Energy Resources (TRCH) Share Price

Press coverage about Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) has been trending positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Torchlight Energy Resources earned a news impact score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.3699750765372 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ TRCH) opened at $1.34 on Friday. Torchlight Energy Resources has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Torchlight Energy Resources had a negative return on equity of 43.83% and a negative net margin of 5,617.57%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc (Torchlight) is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company focuses on drilling and working interest programs within the United States. The Company has interests in approximately four oil and gas projects: the Marcelina Creek Field Development in Wilson County, Texas; the Ring Energy Joint Venture in Southwest Kansas; Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in Central Oklahoma, and the Orogrande Project in Hudspeth County, Texas.

