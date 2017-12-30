Philippe Deschamps Acquires 127,551 Shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (HSDT) Stock

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSDT) insider Philippe Deschamps acquired 127,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (HSDT) opened at $2.46 on Friday. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $4.14.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered Helius Medical Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.
Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company focused on neurological wellness. The Company focuses on developing, licensing or acquiring non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company is engaged in the development of its product, the portable neuromodulation stimulator (PoNS) device.
