PetSmart (PETM) Debt Trading 0.8% Higher

An issue of PetSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETM) bonds rose 0.8% against their face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 8.875% coupon and is set to mature on June 1, 2025. The debt is now trading at $60.75 and was trading at $61.50 last week. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.
PetSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETM) opened at $82.98 on Friday. PetSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The company has a market cap of $8,250.00, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.54.
About PetSmart
PetSmart, Inc is a United States-based company, which is a pet retailer of services and solutions for the needs of pets. The Company provides a range of pet food and pet products. The Company offers dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp day care services and pet adoption services in-store.
