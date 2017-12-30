Peregrine Semiconductor (PSMI) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

Peregrine Semiconductor (NASDAQ: PSMI) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Integrated Circuits” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Peregrine Semiconductor to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Peregrine Semiconductor and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peregrine Semiconductor N/A N/A N/A Peregrine Semiconductor Competitors -1.84% -9.61% -2.85%

56.0% of shares of all “Integrated Circuits” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Integrated Circuits” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Peregrine Semiconductor and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Peregrine Semiconductor N/A N/A -15.76 Peregrine Semiconductor Competitors $697.41 million $99.19 million 432.74

Peregrine Semiconductor’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Peregrine Semiconductor. Peregrine Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Peregrine Semiconductor and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peregrine Semiconductor 0 0 0 0 N/A Peregrine Semiconductor Competitors 84 453 1004 60 2.65

As a group, “Integrated Circuits” companies have a potential upside of 17.82%. Given Peregrine Semiconductor’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Peregrine Semiconductor has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Peregrine Semiconductor competitors beat Peregrine Semiconductor on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Peregrine Semiconductor

Peregrine Semiconductor Corporation (Peregrine) is engaged in the design, manufacturing and marketing radio frequency integrated circuits (RFICs) for the aerospace and defense, broadband, industrial, mobile wireless device, test and measurement equipment, and wireless infrastructure markets. The Company is provider of RFICs. Its products include RF switches-antenna, RFswitches-broadband and general purpose, digital attenuators, synthesizers, mixers/upconverters, prescalers, variable gain amplifiers, digitally tunable capacitors, DC-DC converters and power amplifiers. Its UltraCMOS technology enables the design, manufacture, and integration of multiple radio frequency (RF), mixed signal, and digital functions on a single chip. Its solutions target a range of applications in the aerospace and defense, broadband, industrial, mobile wireless device, test and measurement equipment, and wireless infrastructure markets.

