Peregrine Semiconductor (PSMI) & SemiLEDs (LEDS) Critical Analysis

Peregrine Semiconductor (NASDAQ: PSMI) and SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) are both small-cap integrated circuits companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Peregrine Semiconductor and SemiLEDs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peregrine Semiconductor 0 0 0 0 N/A SemiLEDs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Peregrine Semiconductor and SemiLEDs’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peregrine Semiconductor N/A N/A N/A ($0.79) -15.76 SemiLEDs $9.21 million 1.43 -$4.09 million ($1.16) -3.22

Peregrine Semiconductor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SemiLEDs. Peregrine Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SemiLEDs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of SemiLEDs shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.1% of SemiLEDs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Peregrine Semiconductor and SemiLEDs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peregrine Semiconductor N/A N/A N/A SemiLEDs -44.40% -39.66% -19.45%

Peregrine Semiconductor Company Profile

Peregrine Semiconductor Corporation (Peregrine) is engaged in the design, manufacturing and marketing radio frequency integrated circuits (RFICs) for the aerospace and defense, broadband, industrial, mobile wireless device, test and measurement equipment, and wireless infrastructure markets. The Company is provider of RFICs. Its products include RF switches-antenna, RFswitches-broadband and general purpose, digital attenuators, synthesizers, mixers/upconverters, prescalers, variable gain amplifiers, digitally tunable capacitors, DC-DC converters and power amplifiers. Its UltraCMOS technology enables the design, manufacture, and integration of multiple radio frequency (RF), mixed signal, and digital functions on a single chip. Its solutions target a range of applications in the aerospace and defense, broadband, industrial, mobile wireless device, test and measurement equipment, and wireless infrastructure markets.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips and LED components. The Company’s products are used primarily for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial and residential lighting. Its LED chips may also be used in specialty industrial applications, such as ultraviolet (UV), curing of polymers, LED light therapy in medical/cosmetic applications, counterfeit detection, LED lighting for horticulture applications, architectural lighting and entertainment lighting. The Company produces a range of blue, white, green and UV LED chips, including its Enhanced Vertical (EV) LED product series, ranging from chip sizes of approximately 380 microns (um) by 380um to 1,520um by 1,520um. It designs, assembles and sells lighting fixtures and systems for general lighting applications, including commercial, residential and industrial lighting. Its lighting products consist primarily of LED luminaries and LED retrofits.

