Party City Holdco’s (PRTY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their neutral rating on shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has a $15.50 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $13.50.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRTY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Party City Holdco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Party City Holdco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Party City Holdco in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Party City Holdco has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.86.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Party City Holdco has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The company has a market cap of $1,646.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.71.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $560.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.74 million. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. research analysts forecast that Party City Holdco will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Party City Holdco announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 19,841,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $242,068,666.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James M. Harrison bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.27 per share, with a total value of $225,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,542,979 shares of company stock valued at $276,426,948. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 70,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 12,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 52,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc is a holding company with no operating assets or operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned PC Nextco Holdings, LLC (PC Nextco), which owned PC Intermediate Holdings, Inc (PC Intermediate). As of December 31, 2016, PC Intermediate owned Party City Holdings Inc (PCHI).

