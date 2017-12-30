Party City Holdco (PRTY) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Saturday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Party City Holdco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Party City Holdco in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) opened at $13.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,646.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.71. Party City Holdco has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $560.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.74 million. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Party City Holdco’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Party City Holdco announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael A. Correale purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.14 per share, for a total transaction of $60,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 79,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,237.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald C. Rittenberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,542,979 shares of company stock valued at $276,426,948 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTY. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 36.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,324,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,052,000 after buying an additional 890,188 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 100.0% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 782,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after buying an additional 390,970 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 145.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 479,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after buying an additional 283,987 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 18.5% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,377,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,670,000 after buying an additional 215,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 16.0% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,412,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,136,000 after buying an additional 194,516 shares during the last quarter.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc is a holding company with no operating assets or operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned PC Nextco Holdings, LLC (PC Nextco), which owned PC Intermediate Holdings, Inc (PC Intermediate). As of December 31, 2016, PC Intermediate owned Party City Holdings Inc (PCHI).

