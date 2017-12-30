Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PCRX. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.73.

Shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,014. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $1,850.00, a PE ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 2.20. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $29.81 and a 12 month high of $58.95.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $67.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.99 million. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 18.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. analysts predict that Pacira Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 58,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $2,257,650.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,102,347.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Kronenfeld purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,795 shares in the company, valued at $282,672. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,075 shares of company stock worth $2,707,452. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of pharmaceutical products, based on its DepoFoam extended release drug delivery technology, for use primarily in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.

