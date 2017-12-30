Otonomy (OTIC) Shares Up 6.9%

Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) shot up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.45. 621,518 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 795,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

A number of research firms recently commented on OTIC. Zacks Investment Research raised Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Otonomy in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Otonomy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.15.

Get Otonomy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $165.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 3.33.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.15. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 60.74% and a negative net margin of 7,899.03%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Otonomy Inc will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Otonomy by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Otonomy by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Otonomy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Otonomy by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. 60.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/otonomy-otic-shares-up-6-9.html.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear. The Company’s product candidates include OTIPRIO, OTO-104 and OTO-311. OTIPRIO is a single-dose, physician-administered antibacterial, which is used for the treatment of pediatric patients with bilateral otitis media with effusion undergoing tympanostomy tube placement (TTP) surgery and is available for commercial purchase.

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.