Osiris Therapeutics (OSIR) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Critical Comparison

Osiris Therapeutics (OTCMKTS: OSIR) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Osiris Therapeutics has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Osiris Therapeutics and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osiris Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Jazz Pharmaceuticals 0 5 17 0 2.77

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $182.95, indicating a potential upside of 35.87%. Given Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jazz Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Osiris Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Osiris Therapeutics and Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osiris Therapeutics $59.87 million 3.46 -$1.78 million N/A N/A Jazz Pharmaceuticals $1.49 billion 5.43 $396.83 million $6.07 22.18

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Osiris Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Osiris Therapeutics and Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osiris Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Jazz Pharmaceuticals 23.58% 22.92% 10.07%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Osiris Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 44.6% of Osiris Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals beats Osiris Therapeutics on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Osiris Therapeutics Company Profile

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. is a cellular and regenerative medicine company. The Company is focused on researching, developing and marketing products in the wound, orthopedic, and sports medicine markets. The Company operates through Biosurgery business segment, which focuses on products for wound care, orthopedics, and sports medicine to harness the ability of cells and novel constructs to promote the body’s natural healing. The Company’s products include Grafix, Stravix, TruSkin, Cartiform and BIO4. The Company produces and distributes Grafix for acute and chronic wounds; Stravix for tendon repair; TruSkin for wound closure; Cartiform, a viable cartilage mesh for cartilage repair, and BIO4 for bone growth. The Company’s BioSmart cryopreservation process retains the native characteristics and inherent functionality of tissue. Its BioSmart process includes preservation of the three dimensional (3D) matrix, endogenous growth factors, and tissue-resident cells.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to meet unmet medical needs in neurology and psychiatry. As of December 31, 2009, the Company markets two products: Xyrem (sodium oxybate) for the treatment of both cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy; and Luvox CR (fluvoxamine maleate) for the treatment of both obsessive compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder. Its marketed products and late-stage product candidate are Xyrem (sodium oxybate) oral solution, Luvox CR (fluvoxamine maleate) Extended-Release Capsules and JZP-6 (sodium oxybate). Its other product candidates in clinical development are oral tablet forms of sodium oxybate; JZP-8 (intranasal clonazepam); JZP-4 (elpetrigine), and JZP-7 (ropinirole gel).

