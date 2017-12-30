Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.60. Ormat Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $157.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Ormat Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Capital set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ormat Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $63.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $3,249.35, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $51.44 and a 52 week high of $66.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 17.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,085,257 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,683,000 after acquiring an additional 164,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,366,355 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,538,000 after acquiring an additional 142,724 shares in the last quarter. AHL Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,370,000. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $6,677,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 21.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management LTD now owns 605,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,984,000 after buying an additional 106,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc is engaged in the geothermal and recovered energy power business. The Company designs, develops, builds, owns and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. Its equipment manufacturing operations are located in Israel. It conducts its business activities in two business segments: Electricity segment and Product segment.

