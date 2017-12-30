Optibase (OBAS) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.04

Media coverage about Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Optibase earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.4276768568289 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Optibase (NASDAQ OBAS) opened at $7.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.15, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Optibase has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

Optibase Ltd. is a real estate company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in purchasing and operating of real estate properties for leasing and resale primarily for the purpose of commercial, industrial, office space use, as well as for residential purposes. The Company owns holdings in several commercial real estate properties, which are leased to third parties.

