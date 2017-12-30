Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Old Line Bancshares is the parent company of Old Line Bank, a Maryland chartered commercial bank headquartered in Waldorf, Maryland. Old Line Bank’s primary market area is the suburban Maryland (Washington, D.C. suburbs) counties of Prince George’s, Charles and northern St. Mary’s. It also targets customers throughout the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. “

OLBK has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a hold rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. ( NASDAQ OLBK ) opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $368.42, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.27. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $30.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.

In other news, EVP Joseph E. Burnett bought 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $75,950.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 63,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,403.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph E. Burnett sold 3,475 shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $104,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 11,709 shares of company stock valued at $133,738 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 4.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 6.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 4.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 15,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 15.4% in the second quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 12,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Old Line Bank (The Bank). The Bank is a chartered trust company engaged in commercial banking business, making various types of loans, investments and accepting deposits. The Bank markets its financial services to small to medium sized businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers and clients.

