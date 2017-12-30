Northrim BanCorp (NRIM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is a full-service commercial bank that provides a full range of personal and business banking services. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of Northrim BanCorp ( NASDAQ NRIM ) opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $233.01, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.75. Northrim BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.15.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Menta Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company operates in two segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment’s principal business focus is the offering of loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in its primary market areas. The Community Banking segment operates approximately 10 branches throughout Alaska.

