Noah (NOAH) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Noah (NYSE:NOAH) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Noah earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the asset manager an impact score of 46.2180680381447 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,346. The firm has a market cap of $2,592.68, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 2.58. Noah has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $48.30.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOAH shares. BidaskClub downgraded Noah from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Noah from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited is a wealth management service provider with a focus on global wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in China. The Company operates through three segments: wealth management, asset management and Internet finance. It also provides Internet finance services to clients in China.

