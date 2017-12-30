Nike Inc (NKE) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,043,900 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of Nike worth $54,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nike by 0.3% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 2,132 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group raised its position in shares of Nike by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 4,160 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Nike by 0.3% during the second quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 14,894 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nike by 0.7% during the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its position in shares of Nike by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $8,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,502,830 shares in the company, valued at $97,683,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 516,134 shares of company stock worth $31,743,284 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

Shares of Nike Inc (NKE) opened at $62.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $102,703.99, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.64. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $50.35 and a 52 week high of $65.18.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.63%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

