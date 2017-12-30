New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.55 Million Stake in Brady Corp (BRC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,135 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Brady worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BRC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brady by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,888,000 after buying an additional 13,013 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Brady by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Brady during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Brady by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Brady by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Brady from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Brady in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Brady in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brady currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

In related news, Director Bradley C. Richardson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,511 shares in the company, valued at $98,305.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Thomas J. Felmer sold 2,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $104,688.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,039.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,029 shares of company stock worth $706,748. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Brady Corp has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $40.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,966.94, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $290.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.75 million. Brady had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Brady Corp will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation is a manufacturer and supplier of identification solutions and workplace safety products that identify and protect premises, products and people. The Company has two segments: Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS). The IDS segment includes identification and healthcare products, and the WPS segment includes workplace safety and compliance products.

