Nevro (NVRO) and Utah Medical Products (UTMD) Critical Comparison

Nevro (NYSE: NVRO) and Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Utah Medical Products pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Nevro does not pay a dividend. Utah Medical Products pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Nevro and Utah Medical Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nevro -14.09% -17.27% -9.88% Utah Medical Products 34.31% 18.31% 16.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.7% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Nevro shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Nevro has a beta of -0.83, meaning that its share price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Utah Medical Products has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nevro and Utah Medical Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nevro 0 1 6 0 2.86 Utah Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nevro presently has a consensus price target of $99.71, indicating a potential upside of 44.43%. Given Nevro’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nevro is more favorable than Utah Medical Products.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nevro and Utah Medical Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nevro $228.50 million 8.95 -$31.77 million ($1.45) -47.61 Utah Medical Products $39.30 million 7.71 $12.12 million $3.68 22.12

Utah Medical Products has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nevro. Nevro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Utah Medical Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Utah Medical Products beats Nevro on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. is a global medical device company. The Company focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from chronic pain. The Company has developed and commercialized the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. Its HF10 therapy is designed to deliver neuromodulation solutions for treating chronic pain. HF10 therapy enables patients to achieve sustained pain relief without paresthesia, thus enabling its patients to avoid the uncomfortable shocking or jolting sensations commonly associated with paresthesia. HF10 therapy relies on consistent anatomical lead placement. As of December 31, 2016, it was investigating the use of HF10 therapy to address additional indications, such as chronic upper limb and neck pain, painful neuropathies and non-surgical refractory back pain. The Senza system is approved to create electrical impulses from 2 hertz (Hz) to 10,000 Hz.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) is engaged in the business of producing medical devices that are disposable and for hospital use. The Company’s product categories include labor and delivery/obstetrics, including fetal monitoring accessories, Vacuum-Assisted Delivery Systems (VAD), and other labor and delivery tools; neonatal intensive care, including DISPOSA-HOOD, DELTRAN PLUS and GESCO; gynecology/urology/electrosurgery, including LETZ System, FINESSE+ Generator, EPITOME, PATHFINDER PLUS, HOLMIUM LASER FIBRES, LIBERTY System, ENDOCURETTE, TVUS/HSG-Cath and LUMIN, and blood pressure monitoring, including DELTRAN Disposable Pressure Transducer (DPT), and pressure monitoring accessories, components and other molded parts. UTMD markets a range of medical devices used in critical care areas, especially the neonatal intensive care unit, the labor and delivery department and the women’s health center in hospitals, as well as products sold to outpatient clinics and physician’s offices.

