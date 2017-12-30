Neuberger Berman Group LLC Invests $3.04 Million in Vereit Inc (VER) Stock

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 366,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vereit by 8.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,429,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,139,000 after purchasing an additional 190,499 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vereit by 169.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 108,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 68,041 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vereit by 22.0% in the third quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 433,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 78,262 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Vereit by 47.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 252,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 81,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claar Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vereit by 0.6% in the third quarter. Claar Advisors LLC now owns 3,352,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,796,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vereit alerts:

Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,620.00, a P/E ratio of -59.92 and a beta of 0.75. Vereit Inc has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $9.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is currently -423.08%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VER shares. ValuEngine upgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vereit in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Vereit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.42.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Neuberger Berman Group LLC Invests $3.04 Million in Vereit Inc (VER) Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/neuberger-berman-group-llc-invests-3-04-million-in-vereit-inc-ver-stock.html.

About Vereit

VEREIT, Inc is a full-service real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets. It operates through two segments: real estate investment (REI) segment and its investment management segment, Cole Capital.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.