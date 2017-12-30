Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $3.16 Million Holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143,023 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.43% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 15,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Hartland & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $19.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.12, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.35.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $89.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 28th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $3.16 Million Holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/neuberger-berman-group-llc-has-3-16-million-holdings-in-pennsylvania-real-estate-investment-trust-pei.html.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is owning and operating retail shopping malls, which it does primarily through operating partnership, PREIT Associates, L.P. (PREIT Associates).

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.