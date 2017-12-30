Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.8% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 28.6% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.2% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $320.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $324.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $317.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.67.

Northrop Grumman Co. ( NYSE:NOC ) opened at $306.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53,430.00, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $223.88 and a 52 week high of $311.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.76. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 39.76%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 29.81%.

In other news, VP Sid Ashworth sold 6,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,880,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,817,806. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Denise M. Peppard sold 5,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.67, for a total transaction of $1,489,289.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,203,854.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,417 shares of company stock worth $6,365,189. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation is a global security company. The Company provides products, systems and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike, and logistics and modernization. The Company’s segments include Aerospace Systems, Mission Systems and Technology Services.

