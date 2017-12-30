NetSol Technologies (NTWK) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NetSol Technologies earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the software maker an impact score of 45.0341708087292 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ NTWK) opened at $4.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 0.71. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $5.60.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 6.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTWK. ValuEngine upgraded NetSol Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded NetSol Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

In other NetSol Technologies news, CEO Najeeb Ghauri acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 39,450 shares of company stock valued at $156,489 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “NetSol Technologies (NTWK) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/netsol-technologies-ntwk-getting-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc is a provider of information technology (IT) and enterprise software solutions. The Company is engaged in the licensing, customization, enhancement and maintenance of its suite of financial applications under the brand names, NetSol Financial Suite (NFS) and NFS Ascent, for businesses in the lease and finance industry.

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.