Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

UEPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS) traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.89. 1,317,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,085. The firm has a market cap of $656.38, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.80. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35.

In other Net 1 UEPS Technologies news, Director Alasdair Jonathan Kemsley Pein sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $71,565.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,961.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Edwards sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,822 shares in the company, valued at $122,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,652,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,298,000 after purchasing an additional 195,767 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 685,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 93,734 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 525,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 144,917 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 474,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 225,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 75,185 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc is a provider of payment solutions, transaction processing services and financial technology across multiple industries. The Company develops and markets a transaction processing solution that encompasses its smart card-based alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

