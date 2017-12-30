NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.83 Million

Brokerages forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will report sales of $65.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.19 million. NeoGenomics reported sales of $60.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year sales of $65.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $238.98 million to $264.03 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $278.03 million per share, with estimates ranging from $264.03 million to $292.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.11 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEO. BidaskClub cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ NEO) traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.86. 233,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,421. The company has a market capitalization of $715.65, a PE ratio of -25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.85. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $11.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 96,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after purchasing an additional 160,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 955,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 348,900 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is an operator of a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories. The Company operates in Laboratory Testing Segment. This segment delivers testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, other clinicians and researchers. It has laboratory locations in Ft. Myers and Tampa, Florida; Aliso Viejo, Fresno, Irvine, and West Sacramento, California; Houston, Texas and Nashville, and Tennessee.

