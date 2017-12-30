Nationwide Fund Advisors Sells 997 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU)

Nationwide Fund Advisors cut its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned approximately 0.05% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 31,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 14,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,811,000 after acquiring an additional 50,201 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 74,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 39,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, VP Melinda C. Ellsworth sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total value of $99,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. ( NASDAQ:KALU ) opened at $106.85 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $109.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,832.88, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.54.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.19). Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $332.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KALU. BidaskClub upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Cowen set a $97.00 price target on Kaiser Aluminum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kaiser Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The Company operates in the Fabricated Products segment. The Company’s Fabricated Products segment focuses on producing rolled, extruded and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive and general engineering products that include consumer durables, electronics, electrical and machinery and equipment applications.

