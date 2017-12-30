Nationwide Fund Advisors Boosts Stake in Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned about 0.23% of Sierra Bancorp worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the second quarter worth $118,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 12.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 7,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the second quarter worth $244,000. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on BSRR shares. FIG Partners started coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “market-perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sierra Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.79.

Shares of Sierra Bancorp ( BSRR ) opened at $26.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $413.95, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $24.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 million. research analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director Robb Evans purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $416,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon T. Woods sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra (the Bank). The Bank is a state-chartered bank, which offers a range of retail and commercial banking services. The Bank’s products and services are related to the business of lending money and accepting deposits. Its customers have access to electronic point-of-sale payment alternatives around the country through the Pulse Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) network.

