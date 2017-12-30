Nabors Industries (NBR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “With leading positions in most natural gas and oil-based shale plays, Nabors Industries is a big player in the North American land drilling market. Increased rig activities along with rising margins in Nabors’ Lower 48 operations have helped the well service provider notch up impressive revenue numbers. Moreover, with the recent talks of OPEC deal extension and the subsequent advancement of crude oil, producers are likely to revive spending on drilling activities that would spur rig count. However, the company is witnessing much delays/cancellations in its CanRig equipment. Nabor’s escalating labor and reactivation costs are big concerns too, which are adversely affecting the already weak financials of the company. Over the last few years, NBR has kept adding debt to its balance sheet for fleet recapitalization program. Given these factors, we take a cautious stance on the stock.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NBR. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nabors Industries from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a hold rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen set a $9.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nabors Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.88.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR ) opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2,102.90, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.60. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $18.40.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $662.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.03 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 31.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. analysts expect that Nabors Industries will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Nabors Industries’s payout ratio is -8.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. owns and operates a land-based drilling rig fleet. The Company is a provider of offshore platform drilling rigs in the United States and multiple international markets. The Company conducts its Drilling & Rig Services business through four segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling and Rig Services.

