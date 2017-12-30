MSG Networks Inc (MSGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) will report $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MSG Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. MSG Networks reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSG Networks will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MSG Networks.

Get MSG Networks alerts:

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. MSG Networks had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $157.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of MSG Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Group reduced their target price on shares of MSG Networks from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MSG Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Loop Capital raised shares of MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in MSG Networks by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 63,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 12,872 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in MSG Networks by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,536,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,579,000 after acquiring an additional 518,782 shares during the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MSG Networks by 259.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 64,481 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MSG Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MSG Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,032,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSG Networks (MSGN) opened at $20.25 on Friday. MSG Networks has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $1,520.00, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 206.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

MSG Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/msg-networks-inc-msgn-expected-to-announce-earnings-of-0-53-per-share.html.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc, formerly The Madison Square Garden Company, is engaged in sports production, and content development and distribution. The Company owns and operates two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network (MSGN) and MSG+, collectively MSG Networks. Its networks are distributed throughout its territory, which includes all of New York State and significant portions of New Jersey and Connecticut, as well as parts of Pennsylvania.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSG Networks (MSGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.