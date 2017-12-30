Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) a $22.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price target on Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the retailer’s stock.

BBBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.24.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $42.35. The firm has a market cap of $3,229.92, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,548,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 64.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,424,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $80,364,000 after buying an additional 1,336,053 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,748,756 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $448,363,000 after buying an additional 1,330,077 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,776,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 154.3% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,041,747 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after buying an additional 632,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc is a retailer, which operates under the names Bed Bath & Beyond (BBB), Christmas Tree Shops, Christmas Tree Shops andThat! or andThat! (collectively, CTS), Harmon or Harmon Face Values (collectively, Harmon), buybuy BABY (Baby) and World Market, Cost Plus World Market or Cost Plus (collectively, Cost Plus World Market).

