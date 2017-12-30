Moog (MOG) vs. American Science & Engineering (ASEI) Financial Contrast

Moog (NYSE: MOG) and American Science & Engineering (NASDAQ:ASEI) are both aerospace & defense – nec companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Moog and American Science & Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moog 5.95% 13.33% 5.07% American Science & Engineering 0.19% 0.15% 0.13%

72.9% of American Science & Engineering shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of American Science & Engineering shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

American Science & Engineering pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share. Moog does not pay a dividend. American Science & Engineering pays out -540.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Moog and American Science & Engineering’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moog N/A N/A N/A $3.90 22.27 American Science & Engineering N/A N/A N/A ($0.37) N/A

American Science & Engineering is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moog, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Moog and American Science & Engineering, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moog 0 1 0 0 2.00 American Science & Engineering 0 0 0 0 N/A

Moog presently has a consensus target price of $75.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.64%.

Summary

Moog beats American Science & Engineering on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and integrator of precision motion and fluid controls and systems for a range of applications in aerospace and defense and industrial markets. The Company has five segments: Aircraft Controls, Space and Defense Controls, Industrial Systems, Components and Medical Devices. Its Aircraft Controls segment designs, manufactures and integrates primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircraft, and provides aftermarket support. Its Space and Defense Controls segment provides controls for satellites, space vehicles, launch vehicles, armored combat vehicles, tactical and strategic missiles, security and surveillance and other defense applications. Its Industrial Systems segment serves a global customer base across various markets. Its Components segment offers slip rings, fiber optic rotary joints, motors, sensors and handpieces product line. Its Medical Devices segment focuses on infusion therapy and enteral clinical nutrition.

American Science & Engineering Company Profile

American Science and Engineering, Inc. (AS&E) is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling X-ray inspection and other detection products. The Company manufactures X-ray inspection products that can be used to inspect parcels, baggage, vehicles, pallets, cargo containers and people. The Company offers its products for homeland security, force protection, public safety and other critical defense and security applications. The Company’s products and services are grouped into approximately five areas: cargo inspection systems, which include OmniView Gantry System, Z Portal System, Sentry Portal System, CarView System and ASE Connect; mobile cargo inspection systems, which include Z Backscatter Van; parcel and personnel screening inspection systems, which include Gemini System, SmartCheck System and MINI Z System; custom products, and service and support.

