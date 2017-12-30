Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) Position Increased by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,758,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,851 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned about 0.12% of Mondelez International worth $71,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,871,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821,400 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 8,492.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,136,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088,329 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 348.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,044,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143,550 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 19,950,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,573,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lewis W. K. Booth bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. TheStreet raised shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) opened at $42.80 on Friday. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $39.19 and a one year high of $47.23. The stock has a market cap of $64,450.00, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.11%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc is a snack company. The Company manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products for consumers. It operates through four segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA), Europe and North America. As of December 31, 2016, its brands spanned five product categories: Biscuits (including cookies, crackers and salted snacks); Chocolate; Gum and candy; Beverages (including coffee and powdered beverages), and Cheese and grocery.

