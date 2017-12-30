Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.22

Headlines about Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Moleculin Biotech earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.0177842225466 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.
Shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) opened at $1.86 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $40.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of -2.20.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Moleculin Biotech Company Profile
Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, which it refers to as Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
