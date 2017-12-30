Meyer Handelman Co. Has $37.68 Million Position in Chevron Corporation (CVX)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 320,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,854 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.7% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $37,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 20.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.1% in the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 438.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) opened at $125.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238,523.38, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $102.55 and a twelve month high of $126.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Chevron had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $36.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.95%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.15.

In related news, insider Pierre R. Breber sold 23,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,766,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,658. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $36,540,822. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

