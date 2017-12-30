Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Shares Bought by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.7% during the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $104,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.5% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Solaris Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the second quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $281,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK ) opened at $56.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $154,203.13, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $66.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.54 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 28th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.97%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $70.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Leerink Swann decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

