Mellanox Technologies (MLNX) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has $74.00 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES is a leading supplier of semiconductor-based, interconnect products to world-class server, storage, and infrastructure OEMs servicing Fortune 500 data centers, the world’s most powerful supercomputers, and mission critical embedded applications. The company’s Virtual Protocol Interconnect enables standard communication protocols to operate over any converged network (InfiniBand, Ethernet, Data Center Ethernet) with the same software solution. Utilizing proven networking, clustering, storage, virtualization and RDMA acceleration engines, VPI optimizes application performance, power consumption, workload agility, and total system efficiency while future-proofing IT infrastructure. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Mellanox Technologies from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. Benchmark started coverage on Mellanox Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mellanox Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mellanox Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Mellanox Technologies ( NASDAQ MLNX ) opened at $64.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,279.82, a P/E ratio of -404.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Mellanox Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $65.90.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Mellanox Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $225.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Mellanox Technologies will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $164,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eyal Waldman sold 121,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $6,088,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,128 shares of company stock valued at $11,784,167 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HL Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 28.5% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 13,833 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Mellanox Technologies in the third quarter valued at $519,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,428 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 240.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 89,615 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,185,765 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $55,909,000 after acquiring an additional 156,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

About Mellanox Technologies

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. is a fabless semiconductor company. The Company is an integrated supplier of interconnect products and solutions based on the InfiniBand and Ethernet standards. The Company operates in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sales of interconnect products segment. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment and other embedded systems.

