MDC Partners (MDCA) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MDCA. Zacks Investment Research lowered MDC Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MDC Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of MDC Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of MDC Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of MDC Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of MDC Partners (NASDAQ MDCA) traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 260,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,990. MDC Partners has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $12.26. The firm has a market cap of $571.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.94.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. MDC Partners had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $375.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that MDC Partners will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in MDC Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 318,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in MDC Partners by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC lifted its stake in MDC Partners by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 57,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MDC Partners by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in MDC Partners by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MDC Partners

MDC Partners Inc is a provider of global marketing, advertising, activation, communications and strategic consulting solutions. The Company and its subsidiary agencies (Partner Firms) deliver a range of customized services. The Company’s segments include Reportable Segment, All Other and Corporate. The Reportable segment consists of the Company’s integrated advertising, media and public relations service companies.

